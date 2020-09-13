Mills Neighborhood Association will hold its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to a news release.
The meeting will be held at 601 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls at 6 p.m. Among the topics to be discussed is an open position for a board member-at-large. The public is welcome to attend, masks will be required.
The Mills Neighborhood Association was launched to enhance the quality of life in the Mills Addition area of Klamath Falls through community projects and activities.
For more information contact board@millsaddition.org.