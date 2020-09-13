Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Mills Neighborhood Association will hold its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to a news release.

The meeting will be held at 601 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls at 6 p.m. Among the topics to be discussed is an open position for a board member-at-large. The public is welcome to attend, masks will be required.

The Mills Neighborhood Association was launched to enhance the quality of life in the Mills Addition area of Klamath Falls through community projects and activities.

For more information contact board@millsaddition.org.

