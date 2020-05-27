Mills Elementary School will hold a neighborhood parade for all Mills neighborhood families Friday, May 29, 3-4 p.m.
The “Because We Miss You So Much” parade will allow teachers and staff to see their students and reconnect with the Mills community while schools are closed due to COVID-19.
Mills students and neighborhood families are invited to line the sidewalks along the parade route, which will begin at Veteran’s Memorial Park, follow East Main Street and wind through the Mills neighborhood to Etna Street.
Participants are asked to maintain social distance and wear masks if available. All are encouraged to wave, cheer and hold signs. A map of the route will be distributed with meals and homework packets on May 27 and will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.
School buses will mark the beginning and end of the parade’s convoy of cars, which will be decorated for the occasion.