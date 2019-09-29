Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

U.S. Air Force Airman Kenia Flores graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. She also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Flores is the daughter of Martha and Scott Ekstrom of Klamath Falls, sister of Brian Ekstrom of Klamath Falls, and granddaughter of Nadine and Keith Ekstrom of Portland.

The airman is a 2019 graduate of Henley High School, Klamath Falls.

