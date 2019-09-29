U.S. Air Force Airman Kenia Flores graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. She also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Flores is the daughter of Martha and Scott Ekstrom of Klamath Falls, sister of Brian Ekstrom of Klamath Falls, and granddaughter of Nadine and Keith Ekstrom of Portland.
The airman is a 2019 graduate of Henley High School, Klamath Falls.