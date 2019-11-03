U.S. Air Force Airman Joshua Budden graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. He also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Budden is a 2016 graduate of Klamath Union High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Mathew Miller has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Miller is a 2019 graduate of Hosanna Christian School.