On Wednesday May 6, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) was dispatched to an area on Panther Lane in Bonanza on a report of a missing person, according to a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office news release.
KCSO deputies and a Search and Rescue K-9 team quickly responded and the person was located just before 5 p.m. Because of the large area we live in, it is sometimes easy for people to get disoriented and lost.
"Because of our substantial increases in staffing in recent years we were able to mobilize several deputies and a supervisor to this search effort and quickly bring it to a successful conclusion,” said Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber. “Klamath County Search and Rescue teams are a highly trained and dedicated group, made up mostly of volunteers, and we thank them for all their help and assistance on this incident, any the many others they respond to every year."