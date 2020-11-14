Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
11-14 ccma donation

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Chapter Commander William Maddalena (left) receives a $1,000 check from Phil Van Buren (Right) from Midland Grange during a July 4 event.

 Submitted photo

A donation from Midland Grange was made back on Independence Day, July 4, 2020, to members of the Combat Veteran’s Motorcycle Association (CVMA) following their Annual Liberty Poker Run fundraiser, according to a news release.

Phillip Van Buren, a member of the group, awarded a $1,000 check from Midland Grange 781 to the CVMA group’s president.

The mission of the CVMA is to provide support and defend those who have defended the country and its freedoms. The focus is to help veterans care facilities, provide warm meals, clothing, shelter and guidance or to simply say “Thank You” and “Welcome Home.” Money raised in this area goes to assist those in Klamath and Lake Counties.

Money raised by the CVMA is used to help veterans who need help paying their utilities, medical needs, to buy groceries, for car repairs or whatever else they may need. For more information about CVMA contact Phil Van Buren at 541-281-0075.

Tags