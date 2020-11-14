A donation from Midland Grange was made back on Independence Day, July 4, 2020, to members of the Combat Veteran’s Motorcycle Association (CVMA) following their Annual Liberty Poker Run fundraiser, according to a news release.
Phillip Van Buren, a member of the group, awarded a $1,000 check from Midland Grange 781 to the CVMA group’s president.
The mission of the CVMA is to provide support and defend those who have defended the country and its freedoms. The focus is to help veterans care facilities, provide warm meals, clothing, shelter and guidance or to simply say “Thank You” and “Welcome Home.” Money raised in this area goes to assist those in Klamath and Lake Counties.
Money raised by the CVMA is used to help veterans who need help paying their utilities, medical needs, to buy groceries, for car repairs or whatever else they may need. For more information about CVMA contact Phil Van Buren at 541-281-0075.