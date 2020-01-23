Megan Parks, a resident of Merrill, was among 151 students at George Fox University who earned a diploma at its Dec. 14 mid-year commencement ceremony, according to a news release.
Parks received a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education. She was among 46 George Fox students to receive a bachelor’s degree at the ceremony, along with 71 students who garnered a master’s degree or doctorate.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master's and doctoral degrees.