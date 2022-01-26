U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Klamath County on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
According to the senator's staff, he will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions—even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 471st as a U.S. Senator and his third town hall this year. Details are below.
The town hall starts at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to join the Zoom meeting. On a phone, dial 669-254-5252 and use meeting ID number 161 059 1430 and password 48852159.