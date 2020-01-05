U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) recognized the Basin Partners Internship Program Friday afternoon at the start of his sixth town hall of the new year at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
The recognition of a local group working to better the community is customary to how the senator starts his town halls.
Mazama High School teacher Benji Henslee, Tracy Tracy, of Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, and Jeff Bullock, of Klamath County School District, were acknowledged for their work with the program through the presentation of an American flag flown above the U.S. Capitol.
“This program is a program that connects students to the community through internships that enable them to do five to six weeks of real work,” Merkley said. “To get some compensation for it and to be introduced to real world activities that might help them guide their career after high school. It’s a win for the community and for the businesses and you have a lot of partners and it’s a win for the students.”
The high school internship program started five years ago as a partnership between Southern Oregon Education Service District, Oregon Extension, and Klamath County School District.
“We came together recognizing the need for internships in our community, put our heads together and said, how can we make this happen?” said Jeff Bullock. “For the last four summers, we’ve had this program in place and it’s served all Basin high school students.”
Students from Klamath Union High School and most county schools outside of Gilchrist, as well as Eagle Ridge and local private schools, have participated in the program.
“It’s a paid internship for the students, they work about six weeks in the local business or agency that they intern in – they receive $1,000 for a stipend for that six weeks of work,” Bullock said.
At the end of the internship, students present what they learned to their mentor and to the community.
“They receive high school credit for the program as well,” Bullock said.
For businesses and agencies, it costs $1,200 to participate and $1,000 of that goes to the student as their stipend. The remaining $200 of each host fee primarily pays for oversight of the program.
“Our host organizations – that’s where everything has to start,” Henslee said. “We need businesses and organizations out there that are willing to invest in our students and invest in our community and invest in those kids for their futures.
“We try and have a wide variety of host organizations involved,” she added. “We’ve had jewelry stores, we’ve had the school districts, we’ve had technology, we’ve had health organizations – all across the board.”
Henslee said those businesses and agencies that hire an intern through the program get enthusiastic 14- or 15-year-olds who are ready to learn.
“You probably have some projects out there that maybe you need just a little bit of help taking care of,” Henslee said.
Businesses or agencies interested in hosting a student intern this summer can search for “Basin Partners Internship Program” on Facebook for more information.