Citizens for Safe Schools recognized some who are making a difference in young people’s lives through the nonprofit’s “Kids in the Middle” mentorship program.
The organization awarded the 2020 title of Mentor of the Year to Aurora Sanchez, who mentors 14 year-old Izzy.
“Anyone who knows Aurora knows how much time and energy she dedicates to our community, and that she always goes above and beyond in everything she commits herself to, and CFSS staff feel lucky to have her as a part of the program,” stated a CFSS press release.
The organization also chose Janine Henry for the program’s first Lifetime Achievement Award. Henry has been involved with Citizens for Safe Schools since the organization’s creation in 1999.
“Citizens for Safe Schools staff, board members, and program participants could not be more grateful for her presence, spirit, time, and dedication to Citizens for Safe School’s mission, the Kids in the Middle Program, and to her youth mentees over the last 22 years!” stated a press release.
The accolades were awarded after January was National Mentoring Month. CFSS’s Kids in the Middle program matches a mentor with a student between 4th and 12th grade who could benefit from a positive adult role model.
“Mentors listen objectively and encourage positive decision-making. They exemplify good character and inspire their mentee to do the same,” stated CFSS.
In 2020 there were 67 mentors working with 67 students in the community. Mentors spend at least an hour each week with their mentee for a year.