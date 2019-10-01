Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Klamath County as they celebrate Mental Illness Awareness Week at a special movies screening at the downtown Klamath County Library.
The library will host a screening and discussion of the Australian comedy-drama “Mental,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The film is about a misfit family of girls coping with various mental illnesses. When the girls’ mother is unceremoniously packed off to a mental institution by their often-absent father, a raucous hitchhiker named Shaz swoops in like a surly Mary Poppins to mind the girls. While Shaz makes an intimidating first impression, her disregard for the “normal” world and philosophy for overcoming adversity might be just what these girls need .... The film is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 56 minutes.
Mental Illness Awareness Week is from Oct. 6-12. For more information about these and other Mental Illness Awareness Week events, call Becky McNair with NAMI at 541-885-4909.