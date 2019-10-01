Dedication of a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Sign for Corporal Jimmy Erik Floren, U.S. Marine Corps, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
It will be hosted by Crater Lake Detachment No. 373 and the Marine Corps League .
Floren was born and raised in Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1964. After two years of college, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and, in 1967, was engaged in a battle in Quang Nam, Vietnam, and on Nov. 6 of that year succumbed to enemy fire.
He was posthumously award the Purple Heart medal.
Following the dedication, a potluck reception will be held in The Leatherneck Club at 1019 Main St.