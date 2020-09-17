Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will dedicate a memorial for military veterans on Saturday and will inter the first two soldiers into the burial niches in the memorial.
The event will begin at noon with a dedication ceremony, which will include raising the U.S. flag and the service flags of each of the six branches of the military.
After the dedication, two local Army veterans will be interred into their final resting places in the new memorial. That ceremony will include military honors and Catholic rite of committal.
Organizer Ben Quen said the cemetery created this memorial because 11% of those buried at Mt. Calvary are veterans.
The event is open to the public. The cemetery is located at Highway 140 E and Pine Grove Road.