The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Klamath Freedom Celebration are sponsoring the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 in downtown Klamath Falls.
Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street by Sharkys Shack between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. where registrations and parade order will be verified at that time.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street and along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.
An 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the VFW at Veterans Memorial Park. Applications are available online at www.klamathfc.org and also available in printed form at the VFW 515 Klamath Avenue.
For more information call Doug Brown at 541-281-7094 or Kryssi Heitman at 541-591-1732.