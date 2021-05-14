Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
2019 Memorial Day parade

A rider takes place in the 2019 Memorial Day Parade through Klamath Falls.

 Herald and News file photo

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Klamath Freedom Celebration are sponsoring the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 in downtown Klamath Falls.

Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street by Sharkys Shack between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. where registrations and parade order will be verified at that time.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street and along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.

An 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the VFW at Veterans Memorial Park. Applications are available online at www.klamathfc.org and also available in printed form at the VFW 515 Klamath Avenue.

For more information call Doug Brown at 541-281-7094 or Kryssi Heitman at 541-591-1732.

