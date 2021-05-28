The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Klamath Freedom Celebration are sponsoring the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 in downtown Klamath Falls. It will mark a welcomed return for Memorial Day ceremonies in Klamath Falls after 2020 activities were canceled due to COVID-19.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street and along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.
Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street by Sharkys Shack between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., where registrations and parade order will be verified at that time. Free breakfast for veterans and guests is offered from 8 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 8, located at Pine and 8th streets.
An 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the VFW at Veterans Memorial Park and will include a flyover of F-15s from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Kingsley Field. Speakers will include Karen Johnson, retired U.S. Army colonel, and a representative of the Klamath Falls Police Department. To lay a wreath at the ceremony, contact 541-891-5749 prior to Memorial Day.
After the ceremony, an open house including a free lunch starting at noon will be at the American Legion and at the Klamath VFW Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
Applications are available online at www.klamathfc.org and also available in printed form at the VFW. For more information call Doug Brown at 541-281-7094 or Kryssi Heitman at 541-591-1732.