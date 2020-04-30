The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Klamath Freedom Celebration are sponsoring the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 25, in downtown Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street by Sharky’s Shack between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Registrations and parade order will be verified at that time. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street then along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park. An 11 a.m. ceremony will be offered the VFW at Veterans Memorial Park. Due to the Covid 19 Crisis applications are only available online at www.klamathfc.org.
Event organizers may cancel the event due to COVID-19 closures. If the event is cancelled parade applicants will be notified via email.
For more information contact Doug Brown at 541-281-7094.