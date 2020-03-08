Mick Insurance Agency will begin hosting monthly Medicare workshops intended for individuals who are turning 65 and new to Medicare, according to a news release.
The first free seminar will be held at the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 11 at 12 p.m. Monthly meetings will continue on the second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. at the Chamber.
Brannon Kaefring will present the hour-long workshops explaining Medicare Part A and Part B, and will explore options with Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans. He will also explain how prescription drug plans work.
The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is at 205 Riverside Dr., Klamath Falls. For more information contact Mick Insurance at 541-882-6476.