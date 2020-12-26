Residents within Klamath, Jackson and Douglas counties are among 20 Oregon counties designated as being eligible for a Special Election Period (SEP) for Medicare prescription plan enrollment due to 2020 wildfires, according to a news release.
Medicare insured residents are currently eligible until Jan. 31, 2021 to enroll in the Special Election Period (SEP) due to Oregon’s multiple large-scale wildfires and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding. Those that did not enroll or change their Medicare Advantage Plan or Prescription Plan during the annual enrollment period (AEP) may now be eligible to enroll in an Advantage Plan or another prescription plan at this time.
Residents who may be eligible for SEP enrollment are urged to contact their local Medicare agent or call 1-800-MEDICARE (633-4227) or visit www.medicare.gov for more.