A Medford man was arrested Thursday after he fled from police, struck one car and almost hit a pedestrian and an officer in the area of S 6th Street.
Klamath Falls Police Department officers began to pursue Trevor Wiley, 29, after the Oregon State Police reported he was seen driving recklessly on Highway 97 toward downtown Klamath Falls, according to a KFPD news release.
Law enforcement stopped the pursuit while Wiley was on S 6th street due to excessive speeds and traffic. Near S 6th Street and Adams Street, Wiley hit another car and almost hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk. At that time, KFPD resumed pursuing Wiley "as it was clear the suspect driving factors were likely to contribute to substantial injury or death to another person," stated the news release.
Near S 6th Street and Shasta Way, Wiley drove around a patrol car and almost hit an officer who had exited the vehicle, according to KFPD.
Wiley later turned into the Walmart parking lot where officers performed a PIT maneuver and blocked the vehicle.
After his vehicle was disabled, Wiley then fled on foot. Police used a TASER, after which officers were able to arrest him. Wiley was treated at Sky Lakes Medical Center for minor injuries before being lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted assault, felony elude, misdemeanor elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit and run and resisting arrest.
KFPD Captain Ryan Brosterhous said it is rare for officers to use a PIT maneuver, but that the crowded nature of the shopping center parking lot prompted officers to use that strategy to stop Wiley before he hurt anyone.
"Generally we don't employ that in a situation where we wouldn't otherwise be authorized to use deadly force," he said. "So that's how serious the situation was."
If you have information about Wiley and this chase, call KFPD at 541-883-5336. KFPD thanked its law enforcement partners and Klamath County Fire District 1 for its assistance.