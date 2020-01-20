MEDFORD — Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport saw its sixth consecutive year of passenger growth in 2019, reaping benefits from a “sweet spot” in the aviation industry with no large discounter putting pressure on regular carriers, an airline and transportation expert said.
“By not having Southwest or a really big discounter ... it encourages the Deltas and Americans and Uniteds that know they don’t have to fight a battle cutting fares,” said Alan Bender, a professor of aeronautics who lives in Ashland and teaches around the world. “They know they can have profitable fares and not go up against the 800-pound gorilla in Southwest.”
Bender has taught for Emery-Riddle Worldwide, based in Florida, for more than 30 years. He flies regularly to teach and has published extensively on aviation, transportation and the environment.
A total of 1,087,873 individuals passed through the airport gates in 2019, eclipsing the previous record of 1,010,920 passengers set in 2018 for a 7.61% increase. Since 2013, there has been a 72% increase in passenger traffic. The airport has set passenger records for 34 consecutive months and 58 of the last 60.
The last time the airport saw a decrease was in 2013, when passenger numbers went down 1.76% from the previous year. Since then, increases were 5.28% in 2014, 14.08% in 2015, 8.49% in 2016, 9.64% in 2017 and 12.13% in 2018.
Regional airports that are not close to major hubs have been enjoying growth, Bender noted.
Redmond Airport growth figures are higher than Medford’s, and Pasco, Washington, is another flight hub that is growing, Bender said.
“The stock market is good. The economy is good. Fuel prices have been very stable,” Bender said, adding that fares are in a “sweet spot” for customers — reasonable and not high enough that travelers drive to Portland, Sacramento or another large airport to take advantage of lower costs.
No Klamath flights
“It’s a cyclical industry. If fuel prices should skyrocket or the economy goes south, then the airlines will cut back and focus on core operations,” he said. Medford has developed into a more dominant regional power with Klamath Falls offering no flights, and Redding and North Bend offering fewer. That status might help in a slowdown, according to Bender.
United led the passenger count into and out of MFR in 2019 with 365,093, topping Alaska, which came in at 358,711. In 2018, Alaska was the leader with 353,478 passengers compared to United’s 348,717. Delta held the third spot with 197,953 in 2019 and 144,316 in 2018. American Eagle recorded 86,017 passengers in 2019 and 85,069 in 2018, while Allegiant had 77,711 customers last year and 77,537 the previous year.
In December 2019, the airport registered a 9.53% passenger increase with 91,195 travelers compared to 85,287 in December 2018. November saw a less than a 1% increase over 2018 to 87,950 passengers.
“We are very delighted to see the end-year numbers at the levels they are, across the board. Our passenger numbers are growing, our general aviation community is growing, and our aircraft traffic is growing,” Airport Director Jerry Brienza said in a statement. “We have every reason to believe that this upward trend will continue in 2020.”
Airport count records for all aviation takeoffs and landings were up to 46,987 — an average of 1,285 per day — for an 8% increase over 2018, when there were 43,293. Operations are broken into Itinerant and Local categories, the latter being for aircraft flying local traffic patterns within sight or 20 miles of the airport.
By categories, itinerant counts include 12,012 for air carriers, 8,699 for air taxis, 17,351 for general aviation and 549 for military aircraft. Local counts were 7,790 for civil aviation and 296 for military.
Additional screening lane
To handle increased traffic, the security checkpoint at the airport has been reconfigured to support a third TSA passenger screening lane. There is no estimate on when TSA will supply the additional equipment needed to make the third lane operational.
Construction of a second boarding bridge is scheduled to begin in mid-April and should be finished by mid-June.
Airport officials have been exploring the possibility of securing a carrier to fly directly to a location further east than Denver. Pasco’s airport currently offers flight to and from Minneapolis.
Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis and possibly Houston would be logical targets for such flights, said Bender, who was formerly on the airport commission and currently serves on its advisory committee. Such a destination would make one-stop connections to smaller cities in the East possible rather than the current two-stops necessary from Medford.