At 6 a.m. Friday morning, employees in the Klamath Falls meat department went on a weeklong strike.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, representing roughly 10,000 employees at Fred Meyer and QFC stores, confirmed that the walkout is underway not just in Klamath Falls, but also in Portland, Bend and Newberg.
According to UFCW Local 55 communications lead Miles Eshaia, only the meat department is unionized in Klamath Falls and those are the only employees not on the job. Not all stores, departments or worker categories are participating in the strike, which is set to last until 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24.
At around 11 a.m. on Friday, there were four union members picketing on the south side of Washburn Way near the Fred Meyer parking lot. The striking workers and supporters waved signs as a few passing vehicles honked in solidarity.
The Fred Meyer parking lot was packed despite the picketing workers. Inside the store, the only sign of the ongoing strike was an empty meat display located at the back of the store.
The union has been in labor negotiations for months with the Kroger-owned supermarket chains. Last weekend, UFCW announced its members had authorized a strike.
Union representatives said that Fred Meyer has been underpaying certain workers, in violation of contract terms. The grocery chain hasn’t been providing necessary information to the union to refute or verify its concern, or to address it through the grievance process, according to the union. Workers are also seeking wage increases.
A Fred Meyer statement provided to OPB confirmed that its stores affected by the strike, along with impacted QFC stores, remain open for customers. In the statement, Fred Meyer and QFC called the decision by UFCW Local 555 to strike “reckless.”
The companies are urging the union to “consider the full implications for its members heading into the holiday season.”
In at least one store in the Portland metropolitan area, Fred Meyer posted signs at the entrance offering $17 an hour for new hires willing to cross a picket line.