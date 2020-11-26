Meals on Wheels increases deliveries amid pandemic

Ralph Eccles and Carrie Ganong, both retired Klamath Falls physicians, parked in front of a home last week for a Meals on Wheels delivery.
The couple selected hot and frozen meals they brought along before Eccles walked to the front door with a sack in hand.
“Good morning!” he exclaimed cheerily behind his mask as the door opened. “How are you doing?”
The recipient smiled and took the supplies gladly, adding, “Thank you very much.”
A husband and wife volunteer team, Eccles and Ganong make rounds like these at least once a week, giving them a chance to help others while also getting out of the house.
“We’re retired, we have nothing else to do,” Ganong said lightheartedly.
Eccles and Ganong are among a group of volunteers tasked with making a record number of meal deliveries this year. That’s due to many factors, including COVID-19.
Meals on Wheels deliveries have increased approximately 57% between October 2019 and October 2020, according to Marc Kane, executive director of the Klamath Basin Senior Center. Drivers have delivered between 185 and 220 meals per day, compared to roughly 130 per day last year. They currently deliver more than 6,000 meals per month, Kane said.
Kane said there are several reasons for that, including a new partnership with the Klamath Tribes this year, funded by the CARES Act, that is able to help feed tribal members in the Klamath Falls area.
“There’s no reason why those tribal elders shouldn’t be folded into the regular Triple A patronage and so I expect that that’ll happen,” Kane said.
The general eligibility requirements to receive meal have also been eased because of COVID-19, another reason why deliveries have increased.
Seniors at one point were required to be unable to shop or cook for themselves, but due to the global pandemic, meals are now open to seniors 60 and older that have had an assessment with the Klamath Lake Counties Council Area Agency on Aging. That agency that oversees the funding of the program and works in conjunction with the senior center on the operation of the program.
For seniors who can cook and can drive, boxes of food have been provided for them to make the meals themselves.
“It is a challenge but we’re trying to meet the needs of the people to make sure they get at least one meal a day,” said Wendy Pearce, case manager supervisor for the agency.
“A lot of our seniors are isolated,” Pearce said. Aside from a meal, “Just to have a friendly face … it’s huge for these people.”
Some of the new deliveries include meals offered to residents who took part in the center’s drive thru meal program this year. The drive thru took the place of the congregant meal, and was also an opportunity for the center to distribute Farmers to Families food boxes.
Seniors haven’t gathered there for a congregant meal together at the senior center since March, when pandemic closures began.
Kane sat at one of the empty tables at the senior center last Friday, talking about the emptiness there since March, as well as the cancellation of all of the center’s bingo activities. The game not only provides a revenue source for the center but a chance for local seniors to gather together and socialize.
Those who might’ve been placed on a wait list won’t have to worry about not getting a meal, according to Kane, who emphasized that the center’s grants will help cover that. He just wants to make sure as many seniors are fed as possible.
“That’s important to me because when I write these grants, I tell the grantors that the purpose of this grant is to make sure that we don’t have a waiting list,” Kane said. “Our whole purpose is to be sure that there is no waiting list, that every senior gets fed.”
Meals have been provided to Meals on Wheels recipients so they can celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, and meals and gifts are planned to be distributed prior to Christmas, according to Kane.
“The Thanksgiving box is just wonderful, it had the whole turkey dinner and all the dressing and everything,” Kane said. “And the Christmas box will be just as nice.”
Volunteer drivers are in high demand with more deliveries needed, especially during the holidays. Those interested in volunteering as a driver must pass a background check. Contact Klamath Basin Senior Center at 541-883-7171 for more information on how to help.