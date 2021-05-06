Firefighters worked throughout Wednesday night to fully line the Meadow Fire, which is north of Chiloquin and started as a prescribed burn.
According to fire officials, the Meadow Fire is 815 acres in size, all of it within the 4,000 acres that were planned for the initial treatment. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 5 miles northeast of Chiloquin and continues to move away from the community.
On Wednesday night, two heavy air tankers dropped retardant, checking the fire to allow crews to get around it. The Winema and the Rogue River Hotshots, 21 engines and 5 dozers were also mobilized to help and successfully got the fire lined.
On Thursday morning the Zigzag and La Grande hotshot teams arrived, along with three more engines, four water tenders and the Type 3 incident management team.
In 2018 and 2019, about 4,700 acres were burned adjacent to the same general area. Prescribed fires, outside of fire-prone communities, help reduce the risk of wildfires on populated areas.
A little smoke may continue as crews wrap up their work so those sensitive to smoke in the Chiloquin area are encouraged to take precautionary measures.
The North 2 Prescribed Fire project is part of the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project, which is funded in part through the USDA Joint Chief’s program. The purpose of the project is to treat lands at a landscape scale across boundaries to create a forest resilient to natural and human-caused disturbance, including fire. This includes defensible space and fuel reduction treatments.
Updates on the North 2 Fire will be posted on the Fremont Winema Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/R6FWNF as well as on the SCOFMP Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO. Information boards are in place in the Chiloquin area and will be updated as information is available.
###