Twenty-eight high school teams from around the state will face off Saturday in the Klamath Icebreaker Vex Robotics Tournament, according to a news release.
The daylong event at Mazama High School includes morning qualification rounds, robot skill and programming challenges, and elimination matches. The tournament, in its second year, is a collaborative effort between Klamath Community College and the Klamath County School District. KCSD schools involved are Lost River, Mazama, and Bonanza. The event is supported by the KCC Engineering and Technology Club.
Area teams competing are from Medford, Bonanza, Lost River, and Klamath Falls. The game, called Vex Robotics Competition Turning Point, is played on a 12-by-12-foot field. Teams compete in matches, trying to get their robot to score points.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies, continuing all day with qualification rounds and elimination matches. An awards and closing ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Mazama High School is at 3009 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls.