Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Gabe Moran

Moran

Gabe Moran of Mazama High School placed in the top 20 in the nation in impromptu speaking at the Future Business Leaders of American’s National Leadership Conference last week in San Antonio, Texas, according to a news release.

Moran was among 26 students from Mazama, Lost River, Bonanza and Gilchrist who qualified to compete at the national conference, which ran from June 27 to July 3. To qualify, students had to score in the top four in their divisions at the state FBLA competition this past spring.

The national FBLA competition featured 15,000 students from across the U.S. FBLA is a national organization designed to teach students business practices, college and career preparation techniques, business communication, and networking skills.

Tags