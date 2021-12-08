The Annual Mike Keck Scholarships — recognizing the top scholar/athlete female and male in the Klamath Basin — has been announced. This year’s recipients are Mazama High School’s Macy Clemens and Lost River High School’s Zack Turner.
Keck was a star athlete at Klamath Union High School and Oregon State University. He was a starting guard on the OSU basketball team when his life tragically ended in an auto accident January 20, 1971.
He started on both OSU baseball and basketball teams, and was recruited with a full football scholarship, but elected to play the other sports.
“If I had a son, I would want him to grow up and be like Mike Keck,” Former OSU football legendary coach Dee Andros said of Keck.
At Klamath Union, he was all-state in football, basketball and baseball.
“Mike Keck was the epitome of a coaches dream, not only was he a fine athlete, but a student dedicated to a cause of excellence,” said Gene Tanselli, the Beavers’ baseball coach at the time. “He had the athletic instinct of a winner, and was always at his best when the chips were down. His quiet unassuming way in which he performed gave others with whom he played the confidence to excel.”
In 1972 the first Mike Keck Scholarship was established with Oliver Spires from Klamath Union, the first male athlete recipient, and Sandy Herbert from Klamath Union, the first female recipient.
“Macy and Zack both represent the attributes of Keck, and are most deserving of this accolade,” said Dick Ledgerwood, chair of the Mike Keck Scholarship committee. “I had the pleasure of watching Keck compete at Oregon State and he was unforgettable on the field and court.”
Both Clemens and Turner graduated from high school last spring. Clemens graduated with a 3.88 GPA and Turner a 3.86. Clemens was a standout soccer, basketball and track and field athlete for the Vikings and Turner excelled in football, basketball and baseball for the Raiders. Unfortunately, both suffered some cancellations of playing contests during their junior years because of COVID protocols.
Clemens was team captain and first team all-conference in soccer both junior and senior years. She was named on the all-state second team her junior year. She started all four years.
In basketball she was a starter her sophomore through senior years, garnering second team all-conference her junior and senior years, including being team captain her junior year. In track and field, she lettered all four years, setting a Mazama record for the long jump her senior year (17-03.05), and she placed in the top eight in 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump at the 4A State Championship her senior year.
Her sophomore year, she set school records for the 100m and 300m hurdles. She was a scholar-athlete all four years. She currently attends Western Oregon and will compete in next year’s track and field heptathlete, 100 meter hurdles and long jump. Her parents are Trace and Lindsay Clemens in Klamath Falls.
Turner captained his Lost River Raider baseball team his sophomore through senior years. As a sophomore, he was named first team All-State Pitcher and first team All-State All Around Player.
Earlier this year, he pitched two no-hitters in league play. In football he was team captain his sophomore through seniors years, along with being named his team’s MVP, Best Defensive Player and Most Inspirational Player his senior year.
He led his team in state playoffs in all three sports. Before high school, Turner was a Punt Pass Kick Northwest winner, participating twice during halftime at Seattle Seahawk NFL games.
All four high school years, he was named a scholar-athlete. He is currently taking a year off from further education, helping with the family farm in Malin. His parents are Danielle and Cory Turner of Malin. Cory was first team all-state in football his senior year.
His grandfather Jim Lyman of Tulelake was an OSU Beaver football starter during his heyday and his grandfather Randy Turner an all-star running back for Malin High School’s (before merging with Merrill to form Lost River High School) football team.
The large Mike Keck Scholarship trophy will be displayed at the winning athletes’ high school for a year before the 2022 new winners are named.