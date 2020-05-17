Kandi Ogden-Moles, a 1995 graduate of Mazama High School in Klamath Falls, will graduate this month with a doctorate in medicine from the Pacific Northwest University of Health – College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Ogden-Moles graduated from the University of Oregon in 1999, but at age 38 decided to change careers in pursuit of a life in medicine. She plans to leave in June for Rockford, Ill. for a residency at the University of Illinois’ Family Medicine program. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will be no graduation ceremony.