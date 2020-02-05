The message to sophomore Kennedy Lease from her mom and head coach was simple: do not miss.
The Mazama girls basketball team found itself ahead by a mere two points in the final seconds of a matchup with Henley Tuesday night at Valhalla Court.
Lease missed the first attempt and was iced after a timeout came from Henley head coach Shannon Carlson. Lease calmly made the final free throw to help her team win the meeting, 32-29.
“Really, I was thinking I had to do it for my team because we are really close with one another,” Lease said. “I knew missing that first free throw really put it, like, OK, I have to make the second one.
“Coach Carlson called a timeout, and in the huddle, all my mom said to me was ‘You better make this free throw’. Sure enough, I made my free throw.”
Mazama junior Averie Romander led the Vikings with 16 points, while Lease added seven points.
After being behind by 10 points, the Hornets climbed nearly all the way back in the final minutes of the contest.
Mazama post Chelsea Gilmore had an open layup that helped her team get its largest lead, 31-21, with less than two minutes left.
Henley’s Gwyneth Cheyne responded with a needed three-pointer to trail, 31-24, with 1:25 left.
Back-to-back turnovers by the Vikings improved the Hornets chances.
Raigan Loney’s 3-pointer inched the Hornets even closer, 31-29, with 6.7 seconds remaining.
After Lease’s first missed free throw, Carlson planned what she wanted her final play to be.
Cheyne dribbled the ball and found junior Kinzie Nelson open on the arc but her shot did not fall.
“I have been in situations like this before and I have gotten more comfortable with it. They allow me to get the ball and shoot it, and that is what I do,” Nelson said. “It is what it is. We could have tied it but it did not end up going in. We have to turn the page and keep going and keep encouraging each other.”