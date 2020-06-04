Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall has filed paperwork to run for re-election in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election, according to a news release.
Westfall filed paperwork on June 3 for the office of Mayor for the City of Klamath Falls by affidavit of Nomination. Westfall is the first person to officially file for the position.
To qualify as a mayoral candidate in the November election a candidate must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls, or area annexed to the City, continuously during the previous four years immediately preceding the election and meet all state requirements to run for elected office. The deadline to file for the General Election is Aug. 25 by 5 p.m.
Anyone interested in filing for the General Election should contact the Klamath Falls City Recorder, Nickole Barrington, at 541-883-5325 or nbarrington@klamathfalls.city, or in-person at 500 Klamath Ave.