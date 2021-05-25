Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
5-25 master gardener plant sale

A wide variety of plants are being offered all week through an online sale coordinated by the OSU Extension office in Klamath Falls.

 Submitted photo

The Klamath County Master Gardener’s Association is offering locally grown vegetable starts, flowers, and herbs for sale this week, according to a news release.

Tomato plants, squash and cucumber starts, geraniums and other annual flowers, and an assortment of herbs, including basil, thyme, parsley and sage, are available for purchase. Online orders will be taken through midnight on Saturday, May 29.

Plants bought online can be picked up at the OSU Extension Office parking lot, located at 6923 Washburn Way, during four designated times. Customers may pick up their orders on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 from 5-7 p.m., or on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund scholarships for local college students and support the education and outreach activities of the Master Gardener program.

Orders may be placed at www.kcmga.net.

