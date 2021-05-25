The Klamath County Master Gardener’s Association is offering locally grown vegetable starts, flowers, and herbs for sale this week, according to a news release.
Tomato plants, squash and cucumber starts, geraniums and other annual flowers, and an assortment of herbs, including basil, thyme, parsley and sage, are available for purchase. Online orders will be taken through midnight on Saturday, May 29.
Plants bought online can be picked up at the OSU Extension Office parking lot, located at 6923 Washburn Way, during four designated times. Customers may pick up their orders on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 from 5-7 p.m., or on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Proceeds from the sale will help fund scholarships for local college students and support the education and outreach activities of the Master Gardener program.
Orders may be placed at www.kcmga.net.