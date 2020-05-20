Adel School District teacher Stacey Martin was named Lake County’s 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year, according to a news release.
Martin wins a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2021 Teacher of the Year – to be announced this fall.
“I am so happy to represent the greatest profession there is. Helping young people find their gifts and see in themselves what we see in them is what all teachers strive to do,” Martin is quoted from her application.
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school!) and serves as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. Three finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching $2,000 going to their school. Please visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information.