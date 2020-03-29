In the midst of COVID-19, Marta’s House/Klamath Crisis Center continues to prioritize the safety of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking, and is taking precautions to protect against the potential spread of infection, according to a news release.
A confidential hotline remains available 24 hours a day at 541-884-0390; however, walk-in services are being limited to minimize individual contact.
Protection orders are available for pickup at our front door, and we will support the navigation of protection order over the phone. Protection order court hearings are currently being held over the phone, clients are welcome to host their phone hearing from our office with an advocate.
The shelter is running as normal, taking additional internal measures to reduce potential germ spreading. The Klamath Crisis Center requests residents to limit outings to necessary in-person appointments with service providers only. They are currently offering shelter residents transportation to medical appointments and prescription pickups.
At present support groups are not operating, but individuals seeking assistance are urged to contact the Klamath Crisis Center to be added to lists for future support groups. Clients are welcome to call the hotline to gain support from an advocate. Donations are not being accepted at this time.
Operators of the shelter believe that abusers may exploit the COVID-19 pandemic as a power and control tactic towards victims, and that victims are exposed to an additional layer of violence in a quarantine situation.
For more information call 541-884-0390.