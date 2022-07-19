Police have recently raided two illegal marijuana grows in southern Oregon seizing more than 7,700 cannabis plants, firearms and issuing $74,000 in fines to property owners.
But like other illegal marijuana raids, there were few arrests.
The raids also show squalid living and working conditions at some of the scores unregulated and unauthorized cannabis grows and farms throughout southern Oregon.
On July 12, a special police task force and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office raided an alleged illegal grow site in Central Point on 6000 block of Foley Road.
According to police, the unauthorized grow contained 5,014 cannabis plants in 21 hoop-style greenhouses and two permanent growing structures. Cops also seized 100 pounds of processed marijuana, $5,440 in cash and two guns.
Subjects on scene were detained, interviewed, and released,” police said in a release.
The property owner at the grow site faces $61,000 in fines for having unapproved greenhouses and electrical installations, illegal cannabis production as well as RVs, solid waste and the burning of trash.
Marijuana is legal in Oregon, California and Washington but high taxes and fees can make legal pot as much as 40% more expensive than illegal street prices.
Some of the illegal grows and farms have ties to Mexican drug cartels and other criminal syndicates involved with fentanyl, meth and other hard drugs, while others are more mom-and-pop operations and can be steeped in the region’s marijuana farming traditions.
On July 14, a regional police task force raided a grow site at 4100 block of Corey Road in Central Point.
Police said one “armed suspect” attempt to flew the site but was detained. He faces weapons, illegal marijuana growing and attempting to obstruct police officers charges.
The raid included detectives and officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police Department.
Police seized 2,748 cannabis plants in seven greenhouse as well as 1,000 pounds of processed pot and seven guns.
According to police, one of the firearms was a so-called “ghost gun” and had no serial number. Those types of weapons are often made at home with various obtained parts.
One of the other guns was stolen out of Florida, police said in a release on the raid.
Eight other persons were interviewed and released while the unsanctioned marijuana was destroyed.
The raid is also resulting in $18,000 in fines for “unapproved marijuana production” for the property owner, according to police.Cannabis prohibitions at the federal level and among conservative states such as Idaho, Texas and Florida also continue help drive demand for illegal weed grown in the expanses of the Pacific Northwest and shadow of Mount Shasta.
Across the state line in California, U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, is concerned about an uptick of illegal grows in northern reaches of the Golden State including on federal lands.
LaMalfa said illegal marijuana farming and grow houses result in adverse environmental impacts including using banned pesticides and rodent killers, large-scale grading, sediment discharges into local streams and polluting water with petroleum products and trash.
The environmental hazards can also negatively impact sensitive areas and federal lands, including national parks in the region, LaMalfa said.
The conservative Republican links the proliferation to illegal cannabis grows in northern California and southern Oregon to Mexican drug cartels trafficking drugs via the southern border.
“Under the Biden Administration’s open border policies, dangerous cartels are hiding under the cover of forested lands to cultivate their illegal products. Trash, illegal pesticides, human waste and fuel cover the ground that has been scraped bare of organic matter with nothing but dust left. Nothing about these organized criminal grows are legal. These grow sites are poisoning our magnificent natural landscape and compromising the safety of North State people,” said La Malfa, calling on President Joe Biden to increase southern border security.
Large migration flows into the U.S., which including drug and human trafficking, are a top issue for Republicans along with inflation and high gasoline prices.