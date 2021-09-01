Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Law enforcement raided several large, allegedly illegal marijuana growing operations in Beatty on Tuesday.
These two warrants were secured and served by members of the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, made up of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Klamath Falls Police Department.
No arrests were made, as of Wednesday morning, but criminal charges were referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Both operations were purported to be hemp, but none of the growing operation were licensed or permitted and on site testing during the search warrant services revealed the plants were high THC marijuana, according to the Klamath Falls Police Department.
Unlawful use of groundwater is also being investigated as part of the inquiry.
Between the two search warrant sites, the plants and illegal marijuana product from more than 22,000 marijuana plants were destroyed by Klamath County bulldozer along with the greenhouses and plant propagation.
Site cleanup was left as the responsibility of the landowners who leased their property to be used in illegal marijuana production.
Anyone with information regarding the illegal manufacture or distribution of drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (541) 883-5334 or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (541) 850-5380.