A letter to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission regarding local marijuana production, as well as the downtown Economic Improvement District, were the big topics of conversation at Monday’s regularly scheduled Klamath Falls City Council meeting.
Marijuana letter
The Marijuana Advisory Committee presented a letter they penned to the OLCC in which requests the state commission lift a moratorium on licenses for marijuana growers in the Klamath Falls area.
The moratorium, also known as Senate Bill 218, was signed into law in July, and its purpose was to curb the surplus of marijuana that has been created in Oregon. Business Insider reported in April that Oregon had as much as 1 million pounds of unsold marijuana.
City counselors speculated the surplus also encourages illegal sales outside state lines, since sellers have nowhere else to go. The product can not be legally transported over state lines.
The bill gives the OLCC the ability to limit the number of permits issued to growers in order to solve this problem. The city’s committee argues that areas like Klamath Falls are negatively affected by this law because marijuana sales and production in the city began this year — four years after it was legalized statewide.
“Whereas Senate Bill 218 became effective in June 2019, revised local standards governing the siting of non-retail recreational marijuana facilities became effective July 2019 after the Senate Bill’s passage,” the letter states.
The letter argues that the local marijuana retailers are forced to get the product from sources outside the county, placing the city in an economically disadvantaged position due to the loss of tax revenue, locally circulating dollars, and jobs that could have been created by local growers.
“Local retailers estimate more than $2 million per year is spent outside of Klamath Falls to bring product into the City — money that would otherwise remain in the region, spurred by new producer and increased processor and retailer transactions — and that number will only continue to increase as planned retailers open,” the letter continues.
Councilman Todd Andres wondered if lifting the moratorium would cause a surplus in Klamath Falls.
“The state did put a moratorium for a purpose, correct?” he said. Andres was firmly against sending the letter, saying that more research should be done into the local demand in order to prevent allowing a surplus.
“I think their concern is that the moratorium left our local merchants behind the eight-ball, and I think we should write this letter,” said Councilman Phil Studenberg.
Ultimately, the council had many questions about the letter. No members of the Marijuana Advisory Committee were present at the meeting, so the matter was tabled until some of the questions could be answered.
Economic Improvement District
“This resolution is the culmination of a lot of work, a lot of public outreach, few public hearings and meetings and even an online survey. That’s not something that we do a whole lot, but we’re glad we did,” said Aaron Snow, management fellow with the City of Klamath Falls.
The EID is on a five-year renewal cycle and is due to expire and be renewed in the coming year. It was originally created in 2004 to offset maintenance costs downtown.
The proposal for the renewal is for a three-year term.
“We actually have a three year term instead of a five year term for this EID renewal. Part of the reason behind that is that, well, downtown is going to look a lot different in three years than it does right now,” Snow explained.
The proposal lines out a structure in which property owners will be charged an annual fee of $2.42 per linear foot of street-fronting property on Main street and a $1.21 per linear foot of street-fronting property on other streets within the district.
The fee is not to exceed $303.62 per year for any single property. The fee will increase by 10% every year for three years.
The fund pays for things like garbage and snow removal, flowers, benches and banners downtown.
There was a public hearing, and the EID proposal will move on in subsequent meetings, the council pointed out to all attending that this is not the last stop for the proposal, and businesses will still have time to weigh in.
Other matters
The council unanimously voted to grant a liquor license to a new eatery/bar/nightclub, which is to be called Noa-Noa and will be located in the same building as the Mazatlan Grill on Washburn Way.
Mayor Carol Westfall presented a certificate of service to Ronald Milligan for 10 Years of Service in the Public Works Wastewater Division.