Ella Redkey Pool in Klamath Falls will shutdown from Monday, March 2 through Friday, April 3 to allow time for multiple planned renovations, according to a news release.
The outdoor, geothermal-heated pool will be shutdown in order to accommodate an initial phase of multiple planned upgrades to the facility. The March shutdown will allow crews to focus renovations on the women’s locker room, including sandblasting and painting of walls, replacing shower fixtures, replacing vanities and sinks, and adding new amenities.
Additional work will also focus on development of a snack stand, to be added in the current site of the picnic area, which will offer food and drinks as well as pool games and activities for purchase in addition to complementary life jacket rentals.
Also slated for upgrade is installation of chemical control enhancements with a new VersaChlor system, regulating the amount of chlorine entering the pool, optimizing the swimming experience. Additionally, new recreation management software will be added to the pool office – CivicRec. CivicRec will allow greater visibility for activities at Ella Redkey Pool, provide online registration and payment solutions, and an easier check-in process.
For more information about Ella Redkey Pool contact Brielle George at 541-273-1477 or bgeorge@klamathfalls.city.