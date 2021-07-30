The morning of July 7 — just a day after the start of the Bootleg Fire — the Antler Grill’s Facebook page advertised the Bly restaurant’s specials for the day: Grilled chicken salad and a fried chicken basket, both for under $10.
Just 12 hours later, the grill announced they’d be closed as it worked through the night “making fire meals.”
By July 9, the restaurant had largely completed its emergency metamorphosis from a local restaurant and bar to a local aid station.
“We are staying closed today due to lack of staff,” the Antler Grill posted that day. “Our employees are guarding property and trying to evacuate off 26! We apologize but we have no choice.We would also like to offer the grill parking to any evacuees who need a place to park travel trailers or whatever.”
Across Bly, Beatty and every cardinal direction of Klamath County, many businesses, organizations and motivated individuals have mobilized to meet the demands of disaster. The Antler Grill’s messages chronicle a community coming to grips with crisis, stretching itself to meet the sudden, desperate needs of community members impacted by the devastating Bootleg Fire.
“If someone calls and asks for something, we give it to them,” said Bob Berman, who runs the Antler Grill with his wife Petra.
Berman said they offered portions of the grill’s property for evacuees to pitch tents or park RVs when evacuation levels were in place. He gave away propane and several free gas cards that Berman said he purchased from the Gulf station in Bly. The grill also hosted two community lunches put on by the Klamath County School District.
More than just the Antler Grill
But the Antler Grill was far from the only place offering help in Bly. Many of the local restaurants like the Breadwagon and The Thirsty Heifer Coffee Company offered evacuees supplies and free drinks.
A distribution center was set up at the Bly fire hall where evacuees could find food, clothing, toiletries and pet supplies, said Leda Hunter, president of the Bly Community Action Team.
Pallets of nonperishable foods were donated and camping stoves were also available for those who needed it. Hunter said an evacuee had told her they were cooking canned foods on smoldering stumps before they received a camp stove.
Knowing that Bly was a “caring community,” Hunter said she wasn’t surprised the town had stepped up in the face of disaster. She added that she was touched by how much of Oregon and the country cared, too.
A monetary donation came from as far as Missouri, Hunter said. The town of Paisley, which still lies in the fire’s northern path, even sent a generous donation to Bly.
“I just want everyone to know how much we appreciate it and how much this community appreciates it,” Hunter said.
Additional help has come from outside the Klamath Basin. Timber Unity, a political organization focused on rural issues, dropped off fire-relief items in Bly last week as part of a larger relief convoy that distributed hay to farmers throughout the Basin. Another hay delivery from the group is expected next month.
‘Anything will help us at this point’
Back in Klamath Falls, Dena Morosin, a fourth grade teacher at Shasta Elementary School, said her social media feeds were filled with people trying to find ways to donate to fire victims. So she decided to take matters into her own hands.
“Shasta (Elementary) is such a central place and easy for everybody to reach around here,” Morosin said. “So I called the principal and I’m like, ‘Can we do it?’ And he said ‘Go for it.’”
Many of the school’s teachers quickly became volunteers last week. Shasta Elementary hosted its own food drive accepting donations of nonperishables, hygiene products and pet food.
Donations were coming in quick and Morosin said she had to call the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank to ask for more fillable barrels to stack donations.
The food bank’s Leslie Gutierrez, who arrived with the barrels, said her organization has already been able to send thousands of pounds of donated food to fire victims. Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union hosted a food drive the same day as Shasta, Gutierrez said.
“We are just having people coming through our doors and saying, ‘How do we help? What can we help you with? Does food work better? Does money work better? It doesn’t matter which one it is, anything will help us at this point,” Gutierrez said.
Up to $20,000 in cash donations will be matched by several people and foundations throughout the community, Gutierrez said.
Local restaurants donate to Red Cross
Multiple local restaurants have donated portions of their revenue to the American Red Cross.
Last week, Terry Grouker, owner of the Chicken Shack, and Debbie Caldwell, the owner of Nibbleys and a Red Cross board member, gave 10 percent of their gross revenues to the Red Cross — totaling about $6,600.
“The American Red Cross is very diligent about keeping monies inside the community,” said Caldwell. “We buy local gift cards, we give gift cards to local restaurants, we provide housing in local hotels and we have volunteers who come from to these disasters from all over the country.”
Caldwell challenged other local restaurants to do the same, and some already are. Dutch Brothers locations around Klamath Falls will donate $1 from every drink sold on Friday to the American Red Cross.