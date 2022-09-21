The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office released this picture of a white truck that could be connected to the kidnapping of a local woman Tuesday, Sept. 20. The truck might be driven by Eric Koon, 19, who is wanted for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend.
Eric Koon, 19, is wanted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Klamath County Sheriff's Office
Police on Wednesday, Sept. 21 are searching for an armed man who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and led them on a chase on Highway 97 on Tuesday, Sept. 20 with speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eric Koon, 19. “The search is ongoing,” said KCSO spokesman Brandon Fowler.
According to police, Koon abducted his estranged girlfriend, Molly May Swedenskey, 20 of Chiloquin, Tuesday afternoon. KCSO said Koon also tried to kidnap her Sunday, Sept. 18, after breaking into her home.
“He bound her wrists with zip ties, taped her mouth and fled only after she escaped and alerted help,” according to KCSO.
At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted the pair at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult. Swedenskey was located by police and Koon fled in a vehicle southbound on Highway 97.
According to KCSO, “deputies deployed spike strips and, with the assistance of the Oregon State Police, the vehicle was brought to a stop off the road near milepost 222 on the Oregon roadway.”
“Koon fled into a wooded area armed with a handgun,” KCSO said in a statement.
After her disappearance Tuesday, Swedenskey’s cellphone and car were found by police. Her two children — both younger than 2 — were also left alone at the residence after her disappearance, according to police.
Koon also has a previous felony warrant for a prior assault. He is wanted for alleged kidnapping and burglary in Swedenskey’s disappearance. Police also released an image of a truck that could be connected to the case.
Police did not release information on Swedenskey’s condition after being located by deputies at the truck stop.
Anyone with any information should call the KCSO Tip Line at 541-850-5380.