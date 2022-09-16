A man who led police in multiple states, including Oregon, on a series of dramatic pursuits after allegedly going on a crime spree in Utah and Nevada, has been apprehended.
The Oregon State Police said Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, was nabbed Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Warner Mountains area of the Fremont National Forest near Lakeview.
Police said Cochran is a transient with ties to Utah and West Virginia.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, Cochran allegedly burglarized a preschool in Salt Lake City “where he stole a van that was driven through the fence of the daycare,” according to OSP. The stolen van was recovered in Nevada.
Two days later, Cochran allegedly stole a quad that he drove to a residence in Elko, Nev., where “a home invasion robbery was committed” and an orange Dodge Dakota was allegedly stolen.
That vehicle was spotted by Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to police, Cochran eluded police while being pursued near the Oregon line.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Troopers located the truck on Highway 140, near Adel, Ore. The truck drove through private farm fields during that portion of the chase and police lost sight of the truck, according to OSP.
Cops called in helicopters and airplanes, including from the California Highway Patrol and the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff’s Office, to search for the suspect. Another 50 officers searched on the ground for Cochran.
On Sept. 15, Cochran was arrested approximately 6 miles from where the stolen truck was later located. Police said he was armed with a stolen gun.
Cochran was booked into the Lake County Jail. He faces multiple charges for the alleged crime spree.