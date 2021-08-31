Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
FILE: Jeahova Abdullah Christeo Kahn, formerly known as Steven Phillip Swager.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office will charge the man who allegedly threatened to stone a former city official.
On Aug. 2, Jeahova Abdullah Christeo Kahn, formerly known as Steven Phillip Swager, threatened Eric Osterberg, the former assistant to the city manager, with a rock.
“I have determined we will file menacing and disorderly conduct against Mr. Kahn,” Eve Costello, Klamath County District Attorney told the Herald and News in an email Monday. Both charges are misdemeanors.
“I believe that law enforcement handled the matter appropriately during the public meeting,” she said. “Mr. Kahn is known to law enforcement as suffering mental health challenges. He was removed due to disruptive commentary.”
Leading up to the meeting, Kahn sat next to Osterberg and started making concerning comments. Eventually, Klamath Falls Chief of Police Robert Dentinger asked Kahn to leave the building.
Costello said Osterberg was able to provide more information on the matter, which led her office to take criminal action against Kahn. She said that Dentinger was was unaware of that information when he asked Kahn to leave.
Osterberg told the Herald and News he reiterated to Costello what he told the police department, and added that the fact Kahn is mentally ill does not explain some of the pointed comments Kahn made to him.
“Mr. Kahn’s charges are misdemeanors and will be addressed appropriately through the criminal justice system,” Costello added.