CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park personnel on Tuesday released the name of the swimmer who drowned in Crater Lake as 27-year-old Sumedh Mannar.
Mannar, originally from India, was a graduate student at Oregon State University in Corvallis, according to park officials.
His body was recovered Monday after he disappeared in the lake after jumping in on Sunday.
Mannar jumped off a small rock at what is known as the Jumping Rock near Cleetwood Cove at an area used by swimmers. The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews from Klamath and Jackson counties along with park staff responded to the scene. Because of darkness, a team of divers resumed efforts to retrieve the body Monday morning.
Divers located Mannar’s body about 90 feet below the surface on a rock ledge. Beyond that point, the lake depth drops off dramatically to a depth greater than 1,200 feet.
H&N Reporter Holly Dillemuth contributed to this report.