Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Washington arrested a man who allegedly was scamming people posing as a contractor, including in Klamath County.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office warned people in August that Shanadoa Wayne Johnson might be in the area targeting people with driveway and paving work.
Last week, KCSO received a tip that Johnson was staying in a hotel in Washington, according to a news release. KCSO forwarded the information to Cowlitz County where he was arrested.
Johnson is being held in the Cowlitz County Jail without bail and awaiting extradition. KCSO said he was wanted for crimes in Washington, Nevada and Oregon.