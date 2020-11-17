Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Shanadoa Wayne Johnson

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Washington arrested a man who allegedly was scamming people posing as a contractor, including in Klamath County.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office warned people in August that Shanadoa Wayne Johnson might be in the area targeting people with driveway and paving work.

Last week, KCSO received a tip that Johnson was staying in a hotel in Washington, according to a news release. KCSO forwarded the information to Cowlitz County where he was arrested.

Johnson is being held in the Cowlitz County Jail without bail and awaiting extradition. KCSO said he was wanted for crimes in Washington, Nevada and Oregon.

