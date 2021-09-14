Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Man suspected of impersonating KFPD police officer
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, a man impersonating a police officer pulled over a female driver early Sunday morning and said he would follow her home.
The victim became suspicious, so she instead called a relative who in turn called 9-1-1.
According to police, the "stop" took place about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 12 near the area of Greensprings Drive and Highway 66. The man was driving a black Dodge Charger without a front license plate that had emergency, colored lighting emanating from the front visor area. He told the woman she had a headlight out in her vehicle.
The suspect is believed to be 6'-6'2" tall, about 150 lbs., with short brown hair, a reddish beard, green eyes and a chipped front tooth. He was wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt with no marking and an external ballistic vest with an unreadable cloth badge and name tag. He said he worked for the Klamath Falls Police Department.
According to KFPD, if a driver had questions about whether a person is a registered police officer, they can ask for a name, agency and badge number. The officer should supply that information, and can have another officer respond in a marked patrol vehicle.
No arrests have been made in this case as of Tuesday morning. If you have any information about the suspect, call KFPD at 541-883-5336 or dial 9-1-1.