Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued but did not locate a man who fled from a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Bliss Road near Sprague River.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 140 and Bliss Road on a man who police have not identified.
The deputy said the driver was speeding and may have been driving under the influence. The driver pulled over, gave false identification, got into a physical altercation with the deputy and then drove away, headed toward Sprague River.
Officers pursued the man for about 28 minutes to the area near Klamath Forest Estates, where the man abandoned his car and took off on foot.
A K-9 unit and an air unit responded to the area while deputies searched the area on foot, but the suspect was not located as of Wednesday.
KCSO thanked the public for providing tips about the man’s location and for staying out of the way of law enforcement. KCSO has not identified the suspect but is still investigating and searching for his whereabouts. Any immediate threat to the community is unknown.