A man was found with gunshot wounds on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls about 10 p.m. Thursday.
Klamath Falls Police Department responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Washburn, between Applegate and Reclamation avenues. Police found a 34-year-old man with "a number" of gunshot wounds, according to a release from KFPD.
He was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The department said it has a person of interest in the case, but believes others were involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jesse Snyder at KFPD at 541-883-5336, or call the tip line at 541-883-5334.
