A Klamath Falls man was shooting at his girlfriend's car outside a convenience store when he was shot twice by a bystander.
Taylor Reed Jackson, 29, was shot in the right shoulder and right leg by an armed person who witnessed the confrontation outside the East Main Market in Klamath Falls.
According to investigators, Jackson had fired several shots toward a vehicle driven by Sara Kerekes, his girlfriend. Kerekes was not injured, but her vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.
A legally armed citizen saw the shooting and intervened, shooting Jackson twice. Detectives said they interviewed the citizen and said they were within their rights to shoot Jackson.
Jackson attempted to conceal his firearm, a handgun that was later recovered by detectives.
Jackson was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, where he was treated and released. He has since been lodged at the Klamath County Jail and charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.
This incident is still under investigation. If you have information, contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336, or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.
