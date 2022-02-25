Kenneth Charles Juttner was sentenced Thursday to 350 months in state prison — nearly 30 years — after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree sex abuse involving Klamath County children.
In 2020, Juttner was being investigated by Naval Criminal Investigation Services in Seattle on an unrelated case involving juveniles. According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, “during this investigation, Juttner disclosed his abuse of several victims in Klamath County.”
Juttner told NCIS investigators he had sexually abused at least five children between March 2007 and January 2011 in Klamath County. The children ranged in age from 3-9 years old during the time of their abuse.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office conducted a local investigation and was able to confirm the identities of the victims in Klamath County.
During the sergeant’s subsequent investigation, three victims chose to to proceed with prosecution. While none of them had previously disclosed their abuse, all indicated they had struggled emotionally and psychologically throughout their lives and continue dealing with the trauma.
Juttner was charged in Klamath County with one count of sodomy in the first degree and four counts of sex abuse in the first degree, based on his admissions and the statements of three victims. Judge Marci Adkisson acknowledged the victims for their strength in their willingness to come forward and hold Juttner accountable for his actions.