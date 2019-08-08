An Agency Lake man was sentenced to life at the Oregon State Hospital on July 26, under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board after being found guilty of murdering a Klamath County man in 2017 with a revolver.
Gary Duane Ussing, 46, was found guilty by Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Dan Bunch. Bunch also found Ussing guilty of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree criminal mischief.
Ussing came to the home of David Joseph Stringer, 68, and his wife on Aug. 19, 2017, on Sportland Court in Agency Lake, outside of Chiloquin, according to court documents.
David Stringer opened the door, and Ussing fatally shot him in the right side of the head with a revolver. Ussing proceeded to enter the home, damaging more than $1,000 worth of property in the home, according to court documents.
Ussing’s plea of insanity is based on the reports of Alexander Duncan and Peter Eugene Calvo, both certified by the Oregon Health Authority to conduct mental health evaluations, according to court documents.
Ussing experiences schizophrenia spectrum and psychotic disorder and unspecified dissociative and/or trauma-and-stressor related disorder, according to Duncan. He also experiences bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder.
While appearing in court, Ussing was restrained at the request of law enforcement due to safety concerns, according to court documents.
Ussing waived his right to a jury trial, according to court documents, and was slated to be transported to the Oregon State Hospital by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office personnel, according to court documents.
Ussing’s mother asked for nine firearms confiscated by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for evidence to be returned to the family, according to court documents. A note made on the court document indicates there was no address available in which to return the firearms.