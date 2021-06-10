A man accused of spraying his wife with bear mace during an argument pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in Klamath County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Theodore Rumsey, 33, will serve 20 months in state prison, followed by two years of post-prison supervision after he pleaded guilty to fourth degree assault, according to a release from Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.
According to court documents, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rumsey on March 3. During an argument earlier that day, Rumsey sprayed his wife with bear mace “causing a burning sensation in her eyes, difficulty breathing, and a pain scale of 6 out of 10,” a probable cause statement showed.
According to the district attorney, law enforcement observed injury to the victim both from the mace and from being struck with the can. Officers also felt the “residual impact” of the mace’s deployment when they assisted her.
Rumsey originally faced the fourth degree assault charge as well as a charge for the unlawful use of mace. The second charge was dismissed, court records show.
Rumsey faced a felony charge because he had prior convictions for assaulting the same victim, as well as three prior domestic violence convictions, the district attorney’s office said. He also later incurred a tampering with a witness charge for allegedly trying to convince his wife not to testify against him.