A man who reportedly pointed a handgun at a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed by police Saturday in Lakeview.
According to law enforcement, at 2:30 p.m., a deputy responded to the Interstate 8 Motel in Lakeview for a report of shots fired.
When the first deputy arrived, police say a male subject exited a motel room with a handgun. A man pointed the firearm at the deputy and refused commands to drop the weapon the deputy fired one round and the suspect went back into the room and closed the door.
Oregon State Police SWAT team responded to the scene. After entering the motel room, a man was found dead.
Oregon State Police Major Crimes Section and Oregon State Police Forensics Division are investigating. The suspect has not been identified.
The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Any further information will be released by or with the permission of the Lake County District Attorney's Office.
